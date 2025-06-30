Lewis Capaldi announces an arena tour of the UK & Ireland this morning, including shows at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on 11th September and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 13th September.

After two years away from the spotlight, global superstar Lewis Capaldi is well and truly, back. Back in the charts with his huge new single Survive, back in the headlines after his surprise and magnificent return to Glastonbury Festival and, this September, back on tour in arenas across the UK.

On Friday afternoon, a headliner-sized Pyramid Stage crowd embraced the emotion of Lewis’s emergence into the sunshine for a powerful, hit-laden half-hour. “Second time’s a charm on this one,” said Lewis. “I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time.” That he emphatically did, with his soaring vocals leading the crowd through classics Before You Go, Grace, Hold Me While You Wait, Bruises, Forget Me, a first live showing of ‘Survive’, and a unifying performance of Someone You Loved. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Today, Lewis announces a UK & Ireland Arena Tour for September 2025, with dates in Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Dublin.

Lewis Capaldi UK & Ireland Tour Dates 2025

Thu 11th Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sat 13th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wed 17th London, The O2

Thu 18th London, The O2

Sat 20th Manchester, Co-Op Live

Tue 23rd Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 26th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sat 27th Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Mon 29th Dublin, 3 Arena

‘Survive’ sees Lewis re-united with close collaborator Romans, who co-wrote his global megahit ‘Someone You Loved’, that extraordinarily turned 10x Platinum earlier this year.

The new track arrives off the back of a run of Scottish warm up shows in May that saw Lewis return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity CALM, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week. With no pressure, and no level of expectation, the shows allowed Capaldi the space to gauge his comfort and emotional response before returning to the spotlight - a move which ended up proving nothing short of a triumph.

After weathering the kind of storm that few can prepare for, Lewis Capaldi returns with a renewed sense of purpose. ‘Survive’ proves that even in the darkest moments, there’s still strength in showing up. As he marks a new era, Lewis isn’t just surviving, he’s returning even stronger, heart wide open, and ready to step out again.

Tickets on sale HERE with Pre-Sale: Tuesday, Jul 8th at 9am & General Sale: Thursday, Jul 10th at 9am.