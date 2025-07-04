Lewis Capaldi claims his sixth number one single as Survive tops the charts

Lewis Capaldi has claimed his sixth number one single as Survive marks a momentous comeback to become the fastest selling single of the year so far.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amidst a blizzard of five star reviews and the afterglow of an emotional, powerful performance at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi is back at the top of the charts and preparing for a UK and Ireland tour. After two years away from the spotlight, Lewis Capaldi returns to the role of global superstar.

Latest single Survive has become the fastest selling single of 2025 so far and Lewis’s biggest ever opening week sales for a single, surpassing both Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga for this year's biggest opening week singles. The singer songwriter, who lives and records in the West End of Glasgow, now joins esteemed company with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Drake, Lady Gaga and Queen in achieving six UK number one singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis released the new track to coincide with his surprise return to Glastonbury Festival. This September, he will be back on tour in arenas across the UK. A huge Pyramid Stage crowd embraced the emotion of Lewis’s emergence into the sunshine for a powerful, hit-laden half-hour. “I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time,” said Lewis.

Lewis Capaldi’s second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, cemented his status as a chart-topping powerhouse. The record delivered three UK number 1 singles - ‘‘Pointless’, ‘Wish You The Best’ and the Platinum-certified ‘Forget Me’, Critically acclaimed, the album topped the UK charts, moving 95,000 units in its first week, outselling the entire Top 10 combined and surpassing the debut-week sales of his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Speaking to Official Charts, Lewis Capaldi says: “Survive is this week’s UK Number 1, and I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who’s been streaming it, downloading it – it really means the world.

I’ve been away for a little while, and to come back to this outpouring of love and support has been absolutely incredible. I can’t thank everybody enough for all the kind words since Glastonbury – and now this! It’s been the best week of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hope you all continue to enjoy the song, it means a lot to me.”

Capaldi’s signature track Someone You Loved – the UK’s most streamed song of all time - also rockets 115% week-on-week, returning to the Official Singles Chart Top 100 (51), while sales and streams of his 2019 chart-topping debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent surged 198%, sending the record all the way back into the Official Albums Chart Top 20 (15).