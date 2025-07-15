Reflecting on his surprise set at Glastonbury on June 27, he admitted that in the run-up he thought, “I’d made a terrible decision,” but once on stage he said it “was beautiful and it went exactly as I would have hoped.” Lewis also talked about meeting Dolly Parton in Nashville, joking that she "really struggled to understand what I was saying—as most people in America do."

Following a two-year hiatus to focus on mental and physical health, including managing Tourette’s symptoms), Lewis performed his new song Survive on the show. He jokingly told the audience that while it’s #1 in the UK, it’s “under-performing” in the U.S. and asked them to go and buy it.

Capaldi also spoke about his partnership with BetterHelp to provide free therapy—734,000 hours total, symbolizing 1,000 hours for each day he was sidelined by mental health struggles. He credited therapy as “a massive part of the reason that I’m able to be a musician again.”

Now, Capaldi is ready to perform again regularly. “We’ve just announced a U.K. arena tour and an Australia arena tour,” he noted. “You can try and get tickets, but they’re sold out baby!”

Earlier this month, Capaldi confirmed he is in the process of writing a new EP. “I don’t know about an album, but I’m doing an EP at some point this year, and then an album maybe will follow next year,” the musician said on Good Morning America. He said his next single will arrive “later this summer, and then another song after that, and another song after that, until the day I die.”

Watch Lewis Capaldi on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the video above, here are pictures from his appearance and performance.

1 . Lewis Capaldi on The Tonight Show Todd Owyoung/NBC

