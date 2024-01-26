Liam Gallagher and John Squire to perform at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been announced that Liam Gallagher and John Squire will perform at the Barrowland Ballroom in March.

The tour gets underway in Glasgow before they head to Wolverhampton, Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, London, Pairs, Berlin and Brooklyn.

They will be joined on all of their UK tour dates by Jack Bugg with the new album by Gallagher and Squire being released on March 1.

It will be the first of four performances that Gallagher will make in Glasgow as he will also return to the city to perform Oasis' 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe in full over two nights at the OVO Hydro in June as well as headlining TRNSMT festival the following month.