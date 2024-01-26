Liam Gallagher and John Squire to perform at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom
The former Oasis frontman will be joined by the former Stone Roses guitarist in Glasgow
It has been announced that Liam Gallagher and John Squire will perform at the Barrowland Ballroom in March.
The tour gets underway in Glasgow before they head to Wolverhampton, Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, London, Pairs, Berlin and Brooklyn.
They will be joined on all of their UK tour dates by Jack Bugg with the new album by Gallagher and Squire being released on March 1.
It will be the first of four performances that Gallagher will make in Glasgow as he will also return to the city to perform Oasis' 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe in full over two nights at the OVO Hydro in June as well as headlining TRNSMT festival the following month.
The gig will be the first time that Gallagher has played at the Barrowland Ballroom in over a decade with his last gig there coming with his band Beady Eye back in November 2013.