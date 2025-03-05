Supplied

The first line-up of artists who will perform at Clyde Chorus, a three-day long music event celebrating Glasgow’s 850th anniversary, has been announced.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from Thursday 29th to Saturday 31st May 2025, this landmark event will shine a light on Glasgow’s music heritage and its status as a UNESCO City of Music.

Tickets for all events go on sale at 9am on Friday 7th March via clydechorus.co.uk . Reflecting its location along the River Clyde the music programme will see an eclectic mix of performances across iconic venues, spanning genres from contemporary and classical to Celtic and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking things off on Thursday 29th May is Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band, headlining the opening showcase event at SEC Armadillo, with special guests Scottish Opera who will take the opportunity to celebrate the talent of Glasgow’s young people.

Their exclusive production will see 300 of the city’s school children present ‘Built on the Clyde’ as part of the opening night. From big-band and vintage-sounds at The Hilton Garden Inn, electrifying house music and high-energy rap at Box Hub Vennel, a showcase of the finest talent from Glasgow’s Colleges at SWG3 Warehouse, or a Festival Showcase from Mela and Glasgow Jazz Festival at The Savings Bank, Friday 30th May will highlight the diverse talent on offer from the city.

Saturday 31st May will see a family dance party take place at Box Hub Vennel, a Showcase from Govan Music Festival and musicians from Àrd-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu, plus a BSL interpreted show with Nina Nesbitt at The Pearce Institute, whilst an indie-music showcase with Lucia and The Best Boys, and a Celtic Connections Showcase take place at The Savings Bank.

The lineup consists of performers who are originally from Glasgow, have grown up here or who now call Glasgow “home”, and Clyde Chorus will highlight how the city has shaped them and helped them contribute to the legacy which the city is renowned for around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clyde Chorus looks to future generations, highlighting performers who will continue to build upon this legacy, and showcase why Glasgow is a UNESCO City of Music for years to come.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council said: “Clyde Chorus is one of the highlights of our Glasgow 850 programme, this year, that truly has something for everyone, no matter your musical tastes.“This event brings together a diverse mix of musicians, performers, bands, and festival showcases, all with a connection to Glasgow and that reflects the rich tapestry of Glasgow's music scene.

“From contemporary beats to classical pieces, Celtic melodies to country rhythms, Clyde Chorus promises an memorable experience for music lovers. Ticket prices are being kept as low as they can to encourage as many people as possible to get involved.”

As part of its commitment to accessibility, Clyde Chorus has partnered with First Bus Glasgow as the official travel partner. Additionally, ticket prices across all shows will be kept to £8.50 + booking fee to encourage attendance while managing capacities effectively, ensuring that audiences from all backgrounds can take part in this citywide musical moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concession tickets will be available at a price of £4.50 + booking fee.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 7th March via www.clydechorus.co.uk .

Full Events GuideThursday 29th May:

SEC Armadillo7pm-10pm - Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band + Scottish Opera

Friday 30th May:

The Hilton Garden Inn City Centre11am-1:30pm - Lou Hickey Band Box Hub Vennel 3pm-6:30pm – Feel the Groove: Big Miz + BETH B2B Bowfinger + Shaka Loves + Tiptoes 7:00pm-9pm - Triple01’s + Paque SWG3 Warehouse 3pm-6:30pm - Static (Glasgow Kelvin College) + Liberation (Glasgow Clyde College) + Sarah Forrest (Riverside College). The Savings Bank 7pm-10pm - Mela Festival Showcase + Glasgow Jazz Festival Showcase

Saturday 31st May:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Box Hub Vennel 11am-2pm – Mini Manoeuvres Pearce Institute11am-2:30pm - Govan Music Festival + musicians from Àrd-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu 3pm-6:30pm – Nina Nesbitt + Kerr Mercer + ili The Savings Bank 3pm-6:30pm – Lucia and the Best Boys + Lizzie Reid + Zoe Graham 7pm-10pm – Celtic Connections Showcase