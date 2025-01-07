Live Music in Glasgow: 6 of the best spots to see live music in Glasgow this January

1 . Wunderbar

Wunderbar is one of the best spots in the city centre for live music - having a musician on every night. It can be a bit hard to find the lively pub, but all you need to do is follow the music down the side streets near the bottom of Buchanan Street and you’ll find it! They have also recently opened a second premises in the West End. 28 Springfield Ct, Glasgow G1 3BZ. | Wunderbar