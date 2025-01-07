Live Music in Glasgow: 6 of the best spots to see live music in Glasgow this January

By Callum McCormack, Declan McConville
Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:57 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 16:13 GMT

Here’s where you can find some of the best live music in the city

Glasgow has a brilliant live music heritage, with legandary venues and even more legendary bands. The city’s music scene is as vibrant as ever from the top bands to those just starting out in pubs and clubs around the city.

The city thrives on the variety of musicians it continues to produces, so that means there will always be something for whatever your tastes are.

From the biggest pop hits to traditional music sessions, check out the six best places to catch live music in Glasgow in January.

Wunderbar is one of the best spots in the city centre for live music - having a musician on every night. It can be a bit hard to find the lively pub, but all you need to do is follow the music down the side streets near the bottom of Buchanan Street and you’ll find it! They have also recently opened a second premises in the West End. 28 Springfield Ct, Glasgow G1 3BZ.

1. Wunderbar

Maggie's Rock n Rodeo have live music on six nights a week in the Merchant City. It is absolutely free and no booking is required. 60 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5EP.

2. Maggie's Rock n Rodeo

Berlinkys in Glasgow city centre is the newest place where you can enjoy live music in the city. You can sing all your favourite songs on stage accompanied by their very own in house band every Tuesday night. 396 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.

3. Berlinkys

Jinty McGuinty’s pride themselves on having live music on every night of the week on Ashton Lane. Nothing beats a dance and a pint of Guinness. 29 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ.

4. Jinty McGuinty’s

