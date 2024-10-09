Glasgow was the UK’s first UNESCO City of Music, and there is no doubt that we are spoiled with several great places to head to for live music.
No matter what day you fancy heading out for a drink, there will always be somewhere in the city that has live music on. Although many places have it on every night of the week, it generally really gets going at the weekend.
Whether you fancy getting the party going on a Friday night, prefer a traditional Saturday afternoon session or just want to dance the night away to the wee small hours - we have you covered with fourteen of the best spots to check out in Glasgow.
1. Wunderbar
Wunderbar is one of the best spots in the city centre for live music - having a musician on every night. It can be a bit hard to find the lively pub, but all you need to do is follow the music down the side streets near the bottom of Buchanan Street and you’ll find it! They also opened a second premises in the West End on Dumbarton Road last year. 28 Springfield Ct, Glasgow G1 3BZ. | Wunderbar
2. Maggie's Rock n Rodeo
Maggie's Rock n Rodeo have live music on six nights a week in the Merchant City. It is absolutely free and no booking is required. 60 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5EP. | Maggie's Rock n Rodeo
3. Berlinkys
Berlinkys in Glasgow city centre is the newest place where you can enjoy live music in the city. You can sing all your favourite songs on stage accompanied by their very own in house band every Tuesday night. 396 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow. | Berlinkys Photo: Submitted
4. Jinty McGuinty’s
Jinty McGuinty’s pride themselves on having live music on every night of the week on Ashton Lane. Nothing beats a dance and a pint of Guinness. 29 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Jinty McGuinty’s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.