Meet the Mercury Prize nominees who played some of their first gigs in Glasgow's King Tut's

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Jul 2024, 15:47 BST

Glasgow jazz musician corto.alto has also been shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize

The hotly anticipated Mercury Prize 2024 nominees were unveiled yesterday (25 July). For many of the artists on the shortlist, their early careers took them onstage at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, a venue renowned for supporting grassroots talent.

 

The Mercury Prize award promotes the best of UK and Irish music. The prize recognises artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres. 

 

From performing in front of an audience of just three hundred to headline slots, having the most talked about album of 2024 and being praised by critics across the globe - here’s the Mercury Prize nominees that are part of the rich history of the UK’s third top music venue. 

Davie Millar, General Manager of King Tut’s said: “Since opening in 1990, the King Tut’s stage has hosted some of the world’s biggest artists before they became global superstars - from Oasis and Florence & the Machine to Lewis Capaldi and Amy Winehouse, alongside hundreds more.  

 

“Seeing these six artists going from performing on stage in our very own Glasgow venue to being nominated to one of the most prestigious music awards reinforces how small music venues are needed for artists to find their first platform and to foster new music styles. The doors are always open to welcome them back for an intimate comeback show at King Tut’s!”

CMAT gave an amazing performance at King Tut's in March 2022. After announcing her first album, 'If My Wife New I'd Be Dead'.

1. CMAT

CMAT gave an amazing performance at King Tut's in March 2022. After announcing her first album, 'If My Wife New I'd Be Dead'. | Supplied

Indie/Post-Punk band from Leeds, English Teacher formed in 2020 after meeting at Leeds Conservatoire and performed in King Tut's on Saturday 18th May 2024.

2. English Teacher

Indie/Post-Punk band from Leeds, English Teacher formed in 2020 after meeting at Leeds Conservatoire and performed in King Tut’s on Saturday 18th May 2024. | Supplied

Rapper, producer and songwriter Berwyn, headlined King Tut's in March 2023.

3. Berwyn

Rapper, producer and songwriter Berwyn, headlined King Tut’s in March 2023. | Supplied

Producer, DJ, singer, songwriter and visual artist played her to a sold out King Tut's crowd on 31st March 2023.

4. Nia Archives

Producer, DJ, singer, songwriter and visual artist played her to a sold out King Tut’s crowd on 31st March 2023. | (Photo credit: Glesgaonfilm)

