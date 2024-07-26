The hotly anticipated Mercury Prize 2024 nominees were unveiled yesterday (25 July). For many of the artists on the shortlist, their early careers took them onstage at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, a venue renowned for supporting grassroots talent.

The Mercury Prize award promotes the best of UK and Irish music. The prize recognises artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres.

From performing in front of an audience of just three hundred to headline slots, having the most talked about album of 2024 and being praised by critics across the globe - here’s the Mercury Prize nominees that are part of the rich history of the UK’s third top music venue.

Davie Millar, General Manager of King Tut’s said: “Since opening in 1990, the King Tut’s stage has hosted some of the world’s biggest artists before they became global superstars - from Oasis and Florence & the Machine to Lewis Capaldi and Amy Winehouse, alongside hundreds more.

“Seeing these six artists going from performing on stage in our very own Glasgow venue to being nominated to one of the most prestigious music awards reinforces how small music venues are needed for artists to find their first platform and to foster new music styles. The doors are always open to welcome them back for an intimate comeback show at King Tut’s!”

1 . CMAT CMAT gave an amazing performance at King Tut's in March 2022. After announcing her first album, 'If My Wife New I'd Be Dead'. | Supplied

2 . English Teacher Indie/Post-Punk band from Leeds, English Teacher formed in 2020 after meeting at Leeds Conservatoire and performed in King Tut’s on Saturday 18th May 2024. | Supplied

3 . Berwyn Rapper, producer and songwriter Berwyn, headlined King Tut’s in March 2023. | Supplied