Melting Pot and Let’s Go Back to the 80s have teamed up to bring disco-lovers the ultimate eight-hour dance session, dropping into Glasgow’s Barras Art and Design (BAaD) with One Day at the Disco on Saturday, September 2.

Kicking off under the venue’s glass roof at 3pm with a stunning soundtrack of ‘70s and ‘80s disco and house classics courtesy of Melting Pot and Let’s Go Back to the 80’s DJs – as well as dancers, a massive mirror ball, palm trees and balloons – the farewell to summer session will transport partygoers back to the halcyon nights when disco emerged from the underground.

Founded in New York City in early ‘70s, the disco phenomenon changed the way we think about music and nightclubs forever, with artists like Chaka Khan, Prince, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Gloria Gaynor, Chic, Sylvester and Donna Summer bringing a new sound to the world – and starting a music revolution that progressed into the ‘80s and beyond.

One Day at the Disco will replicate the electric vibe of some of genre’s most infamous parties, from the bathhouse sets hosted by Frankie Knuckles to David Mancuso’s apartment parties at The Loft, Nicky Siano’s parties at The Gallery to the heady nights at Studio 54, where Grace Jones, Cher, Halston and Andy Warhol rubbed shoulders on the dance floor.

Mark Mackechnie, Melting Pot director, said: “Disco was about breaking the boundaries in music – gay and straight, rich and poor, audiences came together in one disco melting pot. From Frankie Knuckles at the Warehouse to Ron Hardy’s Music Box in Chicago, disco artists influenced a whole new generation of clubbers with their eclectic mix of left-field tunes that defined a genre.

“We can’t wait to bring that same excitement and exuberance to BAaD, with Melting Pot’s finest DJs lighting up the venue’s dance floor with disco anthems that will get everyone moving. We’ll see you under the mirror ball.”