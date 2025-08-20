Pop Idol star Michelle McManus went back to her roots of singing in church, to record a hymn to mark 60 years of a Scottish humanitarian charity.

Michelle who once sang for Pope Benedict XVI, joined staff from SCIAF – the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund – to make the recording of a specially written hymn called “Because”. SCIAF helps people in the world’s poorest places to lift themselves out of poverty, work together to tackle issues such as climate change, and help families recover from disasters like wars and earthquakes.

Michelle said: “SCIAF was founded in Rutherglen in 1965 by a small group of Catholics who were united in their goal to reach out in love to the world's poorest people. And today, sixty years on, they’re still doing that vital work, helping people to transform their lives.

“I was delighted to be asked to be asked to record ‘Because’ with them. I grew up with SCIAF, at school, in church and at home, and fondly remember the WEE BOX every Lent. It’s a charity with humble roots, but an incredible reach. Church is where I started singing so being asked to serve as lead vocalist on “Because” for this special anniversary just felt right.”

Wattie Cheung

“Because” was especially written by Scottish hymn-writer and Church of Scotland minister John Bell. One of John’s most famous hymns is “Will you come and follow me?” He hopes his new song will bring Christians of all denominations together.

Michelle added: “What’s also so special about SCIAF is that while it’s rooted in the Catholic Church, it helps people around the world, of all faiths and none. No questions asked. It’s based on need, not race, religion or beliefs. Having such a well-respected writer as John on board makes this even more special.”

SCIAF Chief Executive Lorraine Currie said: “This is a really special year for SCIAF, its staff and its supporters. The hymn is based on the teachings of the late Pope Francis, who was devoted to caring for our planet.

“I can’t tell you how delighted and excited we are to have Michelle on board to record our special 60th hymn. One minute she’s duetting with Robbie Williams, next she’s joining us in the Cathedral to make this historic recording! It’s an important moment in our history, so this really is a memorable day for all involved!”