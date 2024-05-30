Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Created, curated and headlined by Mogwai, Big City is an all-day festival, which will be the band’s first show in Scotland since their run of sold out shows at Barrowland.

Mogwai has announced full details of their Glasgow festival, Big City 2024. The band will be joined in the Big Top by Slowdive, Nadine Shah, Beak, Michael Rother, Kathryn Joseph while over on the Rock Action Stage, bdrmm will be joined by Cloth, Elisabeth Elektra; Free Love; Goat Girl and Sacred Paws.

Line-up for the White Rabbit Books tent will include David Keenan, Audrey Golden, Simon Price, Stuart Braithwaite, Ali Millar and Richard Norris at the inaugural festival in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park on Saturday 29 June.

On Friday 28th June - on the eve of Big City 2024 - Glasgow Film Theatre will play host to the Scottish premiere of Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound documentary, followed by a live Q&A with Director Antony Crook and members of the band.

White Rabbit Books will host the Big City literary salon which will run all afternoon. Featuring David Keenan in conversation with Stephen Pastel and publisher Lee Brackstone, about his cult novel This is Memorial Device; Curepedia author Simon Price discussing The Cure with Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite; Nicola Meighan in conversation with Scottish novelist Ali Millar (Ava Anna Ada, The Last Days) and Factory Records scholar, Audrey Golden (I Thought I Heard You Speak); and Richard Norris on his critically acclaimed memoir, Strange Things Are Happening. Feed Your Head.

The Pit will present a range of impressive food at the festival, including Dough Man’s Land Pizza, Streat Scullery; Mac Love; Farrah Gelato; Planet G; Hector & Harriet; Free the Chilli; Mam Thai Food; Award winning Fish & Chips on Wheels from Kilmarnock; Prime Street Food Korean Chicken and Fergie's Kitchen (Vegan).

Says Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite: “We are delighted to announce Big City’s full festival offering today. We are excited to have so many of our friends and label mates perform at the festival and to announce such a brilliant literary talent line up in our hometown of Glasgow. It’s been amazing fun curating this festival and we can’t wait to welcome our fans to Queens Park for what’s going to be a brilliant day and really thrilled to be able to kick the weekend off with the Scottish premiere of our documentary If the Stars Had a Sound”

Big City 2024: Stage Times

Big City Tent

21:05 – 22:45 Mogwai

19:20 – 20:35 Slowdive

18:05 – 18:50 Nadine Shah

16:50 – 17:35 Beak>

15:25 – 16:20 Michael Rother

14:30 – 15:00 Kathryn Joseph

Rock Action Tent

20:25 – 21:05 Bdrmm

18:50 – 19:20 Free Love

17:35 – 18:05 Goat Girl

16:20 – 16:50 Cloth

15:00 – 15:30 Elisabeth Elektra

14:00 – 14:30 Sacred Paws