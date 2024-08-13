Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a successful pilot, independent music series, New World has announced its return to Glasgow’s Midland Street this autumn.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debut dance series established New World last year. Returning bigger for Season Two, New World will expand its horizons with an ambitious 2024 programme with fourteen large-scale events featuring established and new generation electronic talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each club performance will feature world class sound, lighting and impactful production taking place beneath the historic Victorian arches at Glasgow Central Station.

With an impressive line up of global DJs, homegrown talent, special guests and secret parties, New World Season 2 will officially kick off on October 4th and finish on December 28th.

Supplied

New World’s opening party (Friday 4 October) will welcome UK Garage star Interplanetary Criminal, alongside a Glasgow debut for German techno sensation MALUGI and the all female DJ collective, Girls Don’t Sync. Followed by Scottish techno PRTY crew presenting an all night long takeover from local residents Jezza and Jod (Saturday, Oct 5th) as they play their first ever face-to-face marathon set in the iconic red brick archways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating the heritage of Glasgow’s underground techno scene, global electronic duo Slam will be performing a special Return To Source Hallowe’en show on Saturday, Oct 26th. Selecting epic music from their entire 23 year legacy in the venue spanning from 1992-2015.

Legendary DJ Duo Sasha and Digweed head back to their spiritual home for a special STREETrave 35th anniversary celebration, almost 28 years to the day since they first graced the hallowed dance floor.

Berlin-based producer Funk Tribu is set to return to Glasgow on October 11th for an event presented by Funk Tribu and Speedmaster Records - featuring rising duo Céleste, London-based DJ/producer AMMARA, and wonderkid Jude Bradshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Nov 8th, FRANCK will be playing a special all night long set as part of his Scottish Tour - hosted by Céleste and Carouse. One More Tune presents with Eddie Halliwell, Marco V, Sander van Doorn, Scot Project, Yoji Biomehanika and a very special guest will take over on Saturday, Nov 23rd.

A spokesperson at New World said: “The success of last year’s shows proved there is a deep cultural need for fresh large-scale events in Glasgow. We’re committed to providing a platform for new and exciting talent, ensuring that Glasgow remains at the forefront of the global dance scene.”

Speaking about the launch of New World Season 2, Céleste said: “We're excited to be part of this season's New World series, both as DJs and promoters. We're bringing two electrifying shows to the stage, featuring incredible talent like Funk Tribu and FRANCK, and we can't wait for Glasgow to experience it!”

Presale ticket access on sign up is available from Thursday, 15th August at 12 noon and general sale from Friday, 16th August at 12 noon. Tickets are available to purchase here.