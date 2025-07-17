1 . Noel Gallagher on Glasgow memories

Speaking about his memories of Glasgow, Noel Gallagher told the Daily Record in 2016: “Every single time I’ve been in Glasgow ever since, it all comes back to me. As we drove up there that afternoon, not even thinking about getting a record deal, then the contrast of driving home that night and everything had changed. Our entire lives had changed, even if we didn’t realise just how much, but that night in Glasgow, meeting McGee and all that was the most profound thing that ever happened to me." | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images