Oasis have a strong connection to Glasgow having been discovered in the city over 30 years ago.

Oasis are well and truly back and have been blowing crowds away in Cardiff and Manchester so far on their Live ‘25 tour.

Although the band won’t be playing in Glasgow on this current tour, they are coming to Scotland for three sold out nights at Murrayfield Stadium in August.

Everyone knows the story about the band being discovered by Alan McGee at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on St Vincent Street back in 1993 and having their 10th anniversary gig at the Barrowlands but we thought we’d leave it to the band themselves to tell you how great a city Glasgow is.

Here are Oasis speaking about their love for Glasgow.

Speaking about his memories of Glasgow, Noel Gallagher told the Daily Record in 2016: “Every single time I’ve been in Glasgow ever since, it all comes back to me. As we drove up there that afternoon, not even thinking about getting a record deal, then the contrast of driving home that night and everything had changed. Our entire lives had changed, even if we didn’t realise just how much, but that night in Glasgow, meeting McGee and all that was the most profound thing that ever happened to me."

Speaking about his first festival, Liam Gallagher said: "The first festival I went to was in Glasgow. I think it was Glasgow on the Green, I can't remember. I remember the Primal Scream song 'Come Together', and I wandered off into a smoke filled room and had a lovely time."

In an online questionnaire with Oasis fans back in 2021, Bonehead was asked: "What was your favourite gig or venue when you played in oasis?" He replied: "Any in Glasgow."

In the same interview with the Daily Record from 2016, Noel Gallagher said: "They were privileged times and I remember being onstage thinking, whether at Hampden, Murrayfield, Loch Lomond or wherever, ‘This is unbelievable’. Only really Rod Stewart gets a welcome like this and he’s not even Scottish."

Related topics:GlasgowOasisManchesterScotland
