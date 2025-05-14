Organist Bill Hutcheson celebrates more than 56 years of performing at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, a tradition that began with his first official recital on 22 October 1969.

As part of the city’s Glasgow 850 celebrations, this special recital honours Bill’s contribution to Glasgow’s cultural life. Exactly fifty years ago, on 14 May 1975, he performed as part of the celebrations marking Glasgow’s 800th anniversary — and since 2006, following the reopening of Kelvingrove after a major refurbishment, Bill has performed regularly at the daily organ recitals. Now, five decades on, he has marked this new civic milestone.

The famous Kelvingrove Museum recital series, which holds the world record for the longest-running free daily organ recital, has been enjoyed by generations. The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, presented Bill with a commemorative plate in recognition of his outstanding service.

Bill Hutcheson said: “It’s been a privilege to play this magnificent instrument for over five decades and to be part of Glasgow’s 850 celebrations. The organ is like an old friend, capable of anything from a whisper to a roar. What makes these recitals so special is the audience. They’re open to everything, from Bach to swing to the unexpected. In a city renowned for music, it’s a pleasure to bring joy to so many people, in one of our finest museums.”

Lord Provost of Glasgow Jacqueline McLaren said: “Bill's dedication to the world-famous organ recitals in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has enriched our city's cultural heritage and brought joy to countless visitors. His performances have become a favourite tradition and for some a happy introduction to the world of organ music, usually more associated with places of worship.

“This milestone is even more momentous as Bill took part in the Glasgow 800 celebrations. Today, fifty years on, we honour his commitment, exceptional service and his place as an integral part of Glasgow's vibrant cultural life."

The recital this afternoon featured A Glasgow Flourish, arranged by Bill and woven with familiar melodies linked to the city; Kelvingrove, a piece specially commissioned for Bill by his family and composed by John Barber, in honour of Bill’s 50th anniversary of recitals at Kelvingrove in 2019 and the Finale from Sonata No. 4 by Alexandre Guilmant among others.

Bill is one of around 25 organists who perform at Kelvingrove, under the musical direction of Dr James Hunter, Director of Music at the museum. He has been performing much more regularly for the past 18 years, following the reopening of the museum in 2006 after a refurbishment.

However, his relationship with the Kelvingrove organ goes back much further. He first played it in 1964 as a schoolboy, thanks to a gallery assistant who arranged for him to try it out. His first official recital came in 1969, organised by the Glasgow Society of Organists, who used to organise five recitals each summer and autumn, and of which Bill has been President on two occasions.

Bill’s love of music began early, tinkering on the house piano aged five, before starting lessons at eight years old. A fascination with the organ encouraged his parents to let him try organ lessons and he played his first church service when he was 12. In his teens, he studied at Glasgow Cathedral with John Turner.

He was one of five organists invited to perform in 1975 for the Glasgow 800 celebrations and remembers the occasion well. Fifty years on, he returns to take part in Glasgow’s 850th celebrations with pride.

More details on Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum daily organ recitals can be found here.