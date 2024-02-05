OVO Hydro set to host huge Clyde 1 50th anniversary celebrations this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clyde 1 are getting set for a huge party to celebrate their first 50 years with an exciting gig planned at the OVO Hydro later this year.

Some massive Scottish artists are set to perform at the Clyde 1 Live event on Friday May, 31 which is set to be one of the biggest gigs of the year in the city.

The lineup is packed with some huge Clyde 1 acts who will be joined on stage by Clyde 1 presenters. If you want to be the first to know who is performing at the event, you'll need to tune into the radio station to find out.