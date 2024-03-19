Paolo Nutini announces new 12-date headline European summer tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After announcing further UK dates in February, Paolo Nutini has today released further European tour dates for summer 2024.

The Paisley-born singer will kick-off his tour in Copenhagen before dates in Oslo, Stockholm and Gothenburg in June before returning to the UK for some gigs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before all that he will be appearing at the Jazzablanca Festival in Casablanca and Best Kept Secret Festival in Hilvarenbeek.

Nutini will be heading to The Mount at Wasing, Reading before appearing at the Eden Project in Cornwall the following day. There are also dates in the diary for performances in Italy, Croatia, Germany and Belgium before heading back on his own headline tour.

He'll then get back on the road in Europe in Toulouse before gigs in Lyon, Dortmund, Dresden, Linz, Luxembourg, Reykjavik and Helsinki with further festival performance in Spain and Ireland.

Nutini fans will also be able to catch the singer later in the year in the UK as he headlines Tramlines Festival in Sheffield before heading to Kendal Calling a week later to round off his string of summer dates.