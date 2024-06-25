Paolo Nutini teases Paisley homecoming summer concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paolo Nutini is set to Scotland for a huge gig later this summer

Paolo Nutini posted a video earlier today which suggests he is about to announce a show in Paisley later this year.

The video was posted with the tune ‘Lose It’ over it which featured on his most recent album release Last Night In The Bittersweet. All that is said was “Paolo Nutini” - “Paisley” - “August ‘24” - “Details soon...”

He is set to perform a number of shows across Europe this summer as he will be heading to Croatia, Germany, Belgium, France Ireland and Spain. Paolo is also set to play a huge gig at Hyde Park at the end of June.

His final touring date comes at Kendal Calling festival where he will join the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Streets and Keane as headliners.

In 2017, Paolo Nutini played Paisley Abbey as part of the town's annual multi-arts festival, The Spree. The night before that special show for 550 fans, raising funds for local projects, he supported his local record shop Feel the Groove with an even more intimate instore gig for an audience of sixty fans. The Scotsman reported: “Hometown and heritage were celebrated in a touching solo acoustic interlude, which encompassed the homesick sentiments of These Streets, the Robert Tannahill-inspired Wild Mountain Thyme and Italian ballad Guarda Che Luna performed in memory of Nutini’s grandfather, with mournful mariachi trumpet, as well as a new song, Radio, delivered as a simple plea with string accompaniment.

“Nutini communed with the crowd during a freewheeling Pencil Full of Lead, testified “I’m home” during No Other Way, soared during a triumphant Iron Sky and went out as simply and disarmingly as he began, with a solo, acoustic bossa nova-flavoured Last Request.”