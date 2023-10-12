Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Paul Buchanan’s Glasgow in 6 pictures: The places that made The Blue Nile’s Tinseltown

With news that Paul Buchanan is set to perform live in Glasgow for the first time in 9 years, we take a look at his very own Tinseltown.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST

It will be the first time that The Blue Nile frontman will perform live since 2018 with him set to appear along with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as well as Aoife O’Donovan, Lau & Maeve Gilchrist as the orchestra celebrate their 50th anniversary.

In a reply to comment on social media, Buchanan did confirm that he has a new album in the pipeline with his most recent solo release being Mid Air in 2012 which was re-released for its 10th anniversary last year.

Take a wander through Glasgow with The Blue Nile frontman who spoke to Dutch Public Television outlet Top 2000 a gogo back in 2013 about his Glasgow.

“There’s a little rectangular room in there and that was really where the band came from. We used to have to stand in a line to practice because it wasn’t wide enough. It was good, we were happy.”

1. Otago Street

“There’s a little rectangular room in there and that was really where the band came from. We used to have to stand in a line to practice because it wasn’t wide enough. It was good, we were happy.”

The photograph on the front cover of A Walk Across the Rooftops was taken on Cathcart Road outside Hermon Baptist Church which is no longer there.

2. Hermon Baptist Church

The photograph on the front cover of A Walk Across the Rooftops was taken on Cathcart Road outside Hermon Baptist Church which is no longer there.

All of The Blue Nile studied at the University of Glasgow and one of the guys had a room in a little flat near to the university where they would practice.

3. University of Glasgow

All of The Blue Nile studied at the University of Glasgow and one of the guys had a room in a little flat near to the university where they would practice.

The Blue Nile were the first band to play at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall in 1990

4. Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

The Blue Nile were the first band to play at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall in 1990 Photo: TSPL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowLive MusicPeople