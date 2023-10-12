With news that Paul Buchanan is set to perform live in Glasgow for the first time in 9 years, we take a look at his very own Tinseltown.

It will be the first time that The Blue Nile frontman will perform live since 2018 with him set to appear along with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as well as Aoife O’Donovan, Lau & Maeve Gilchrist as the orchestra celebrate their 50th anniversary.

In a reply to comment on social media, Buchanan did confirm that he has a new album in the pipeline with his most recent solo release being Mid Air in 2012 which was re-released for its 10th anniversary last year.

Take a wander through Glasgow with The Blue Nile frontman who spoke to Dutch Public Television outlet Top 2000 a gogo back in 2013 about his Glasgow.

1 . Otago Street “There’s a little rectangular room in there and that was really where the band came from. We used to have to stand in a line to practice because it wasn’t wide enough. It was good, we were happy.”

2 . Hermon Baptist Church The photograph on the front cover of A Walk Across the Rooftops was taken on Cathcart Road outside Hermon Baptist Church which is no longer there.

3 . University of Glasgow All of The Blue Nile studied at the University of Glasgow and one of the guys had a room in a little flat near to the university where they would practice.