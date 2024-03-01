Paul Weller announces Barrowland Ballroom gigs as part of new '66' tour
Paul Weller has announced a UK tour this autumn with two dates at a very special Glasgow venue.
The Modfather will play back to back nights at Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom on 28 and 29 October 2024 and will be joined by special guest Liam Bailey.
Weller is getting set to release his seventeenth solo album 66 the day before his 66th birthday in May. The 12 songs on the album were worked up in his own Black Barn studio. Some special lyrical contributions on the album also come from Noel Gallagher, Bobby Gillespie and Suggs.
It will be the first time that Weller has performed at the Barrowland in almost three years with his last gig there coming in November 2021 on his 2021 UK tour.
The tour kicks off in October at the Cheltenham Centaur before heading to Portsmouth, Brighton, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Dundee before arriving in Glasgow with it being one of only two cities which will be treated to two nights.
Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday March, 8.