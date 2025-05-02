People of Glasgow: 14 famous bands and musicians who were born and brought up in Glasgow's East End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 15:38 BST

These are the famous bands and musicians who grew up in Glasgow’s East End.

Glasgow’s East End may not be considered to be as ‘trendy’ as other parts of the city but it has produced a plethora of talent from the worlds of music, sport, comedy, acting and much more.

It has plenty going for it as it is home to one of the most notable gig venues in the UK with it also having plenty of independent bars and restaurants not to mention that Tennent’s is also brewed on Duke Street.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

Here are some of the most famous bands and musicians who called the East End of Glasgow home.

Brothers Angus Young and Malcolm Young spent their early years in Cranhill before moving to Australia where they formed AC/DC. The Young family lived at 6 Skerryvore Road.

1. Malcolm and Angus Young

Brothers Angus Young and Malcolm Young spent their early years in Cranhill before moving to Australia where they formed AC/DC. The Young family lived at 6 Skerryvore Road. | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13.

2. Lulu

Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13. | Getty Images

Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved sons with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in Bridgeton. . He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Glasgow's East End.

3. Frankie Miller

Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved sons with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in Bridgeton. . He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Glasgow's East End. | Getty Images

The King of Skiffle Lonnie Donegan was born in Bridgeton in April 1931 as the son to an Irish mother and Scottish father. Donegan left Glasgow when he was two years old as his family moved south to East Ham in Essex.

4. Lonnie Donegan

The King of Skiffle Lonnie Donegan was born in Bridgeton in April 1931 as the son to an Irish mother and Scottish father. Donegan left Glasgow when he was two years old as his family moved south to East Ham in Essex. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowMusiciansEast End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice