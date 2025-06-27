It’s been a big night for the Capaldis. A Glasgow supergroup was born as Franz Ferdinand lead singer Alex Kapranos prefaced the arrival of Peter at Worthy Farm by saying: “Well, Glastonbury, it gives me great joy to say these rumors are true. He is here with us tonight. The original Capaldi!”. Lewis had already made his own surprise appearance earlier in the evening on the Pyramid Stage.

Franz Ferdinand were mid‑set, playing a career-spanning set when they brought on the surprise cameo performer. Opening with The Dark of The Matinee the set drove through hit after hit, including Do You Want To, Michael and Jacqueline.

Earlier this year, Franz Ferdinand released The Human Fear, their sixth studio album and the first in seven years, marking the end of the longest break between full-length albums in their career.

Peter Capaldi releases a second album, Sweet Illusions, in March, produced by fellow Glaswegian Robert Howard of The Blow Monkeys. The album was released by local record label Last Night From Glasgow.

Although best known for his extensive career as an actor, Capaldi first became involved in music as a Glasgow School of Art student, when he fronted punk group The Dreamboys, part of the city’s eclectic 80s music scene. Four decades on, he released his debut solo album St Christopher in 2021.

You can read about how 1980s Glasgow inspired Peter Capaldi’s music in this interview. You can watch the whole conversation at the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel.

Have a look at how it all played out at Glastonbury in the pictures below.

