I saw local hero Peter Capaldi play his first gig in Glasgow in over 40 years

Peter Capaldi strode onto the small stage At Stereo in Glasgow city centre, with a rapt audience of 300, to perform his first headline gig in more than 40 years in the city. The Glasgow actor had played a test event with a band at the same venue last year and was most recently seen joining Franz Ferdinand on stage at Glastonbury to perform their hit Take Me Out. This was his first real concert and he delivered a 13 song performance to an enthusiastic and supportive hometown crowd.

The gigs were arranged after the success of his second album, Sweet Illusions, released by local record label Last Night From Glasgow - you can read more about their story here.

Peter Capaldi’s place in the pop culture lexicon as one of Scotland’s great acting talents is secure thanks to roles in Local Hero, The Thick of It, The Crow Road, Doctor Who, Benediction and the Paddington movies. He won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film in 1995 for his short comedy Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life. In recent years, he’s been in a great run of form with television shows The Devil’s Hour, Criminal Record and Black Mirror.

His first forays into music were in the early 1980s with punk rock band The Dreamboys. He has returned to his music roots for the last five years, delving back into Glasgow in the 1980s for inspiration as Peter sees his songs as a continuation of what he started in his time in art school: “Really what I was doing was picking up where I left off 40 years ago when I was an art student in a band and when Simple Minds and all that were knocking about and Strawberry Switchblade and Altered Images.”

“Glasgow was a bit of a happening place. Glasgow was always quite cinematic and quite dramatic, it suited that role. So I'm unashamedly nostalgic for that period. And I think a lot of the songs and the sounds of the synths would fit into that period quite well.”

Jangly guitar, insistent drums and soaring synths are to the fore at the gig. Peter Capaldi had not set out to play his songs live when he made the first album - “I’m not looking for a second career” - but when the latest album came about he was more open to the idea. “We did a gig at Stereo, I just wanted to see if that was possible. I got this fabulous band together who were all brilliant. Charlotte Printer and Craig McMahon who worked with Joesef, Andrew Cowan who does Altered Images. Chris Dickie who does Glasvegas. I'd always loved the drumming in Glasvegas, he came along and it was just great.

“Any time I came up to Glasgow we would rehearse and it was great hearing what they did to the songs, they would give them a kind of attack. I had to see whether or not it was possible for me to have the guts to go out in front of the band and do that. And we did it and it was great fun. So we'll do it again.”

You can see my full interview with Peter Capaldi as he discusses Glasgow in the 80s and making music again on the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel.

1 . Peter Capaldi Peter's return to music began on a film set: “It started out, for the first album, because I was filming in Atlanta for three months. I could have done my part in about a month, but the way it worked out, I had all this time. I had read that you’ve got to write 100 songs before you get one good song. I don’t know if I’m there yet. But that’s how I would spend my days, and I’ve kept going.” | David Hepburn

2 . Capaldi At the age of 66, he enjoys writing songs and is delighted that people have responded to them: “I think I just get thrilled that there's any of these songs that exist and then I'm always very knocked out by what other people bring to them, the musicians I have worked with on the album. I think it's just very important to just do it. I take it seriously but I’m not looking for another career, I’m trying to improve my songwriting skills, and it’s fun." | David Hepburn

3 . Peter Capaldi Peter Capaldi started with his track Is It Today, before going into Hanger Lane and then Sweet Illusions - a track that takes on a new sense of purpose as a live performance. | David Hepburn