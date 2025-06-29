Dressed in white, with tasselled trousers, Lulu made an entrance on stage at Glastonbury to give Rod Stewart an enthusiastic hug, then duet on his hit Hot Legs. Rod was also joined by former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood and Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall over the course of the legend’s slot on Sunday afternoon at Glastonbury.

76 year old Lulu was born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie at Lennox Castle, in Lennoxtown and grew up in Glasgow, attending Thomson Street Primary School and Onslow Drive School. She lived in the Gallowgate area of the city for a while before moving to Garfield Street, Dennistoun. She started her singing career at the age of 13, joining a band called the Bellrocks, performing every Saturday night. In 1964, she was signed to Decca Records. While only fifteen, her version of the Isley Brothers' "Shout", credited to "Lulu & the Luvvers", peaked at No. 7 on the UK chart. It would become her signature tune over the course of a career that has included winning the Eurovision Song Contest, singing the theme song for a Bond movie, acting alongside Sidney Poitier and presenting her own television series.

Earlier, Peter Doherty pointed out a crew of "Celtic girls" at the foot of the Pyramid Stage during The Libertine’s set - "I know what you’re here for," he joked, throwing an impromptu chorus of Rod Stewart’s Do Ya Think I’m Sexy into The Libertines’ 2022 classic The Good Old Days. Highlights of Rod Stewart’s set included Maggie May, a fan favourite for the past 54 years.

Stewart punctuated his performance by welcoming Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis onto the Pyramid Stage to mark Eavis’s 90th birthday. He arrived on stage in a wheelchair, accompanied by his daughter Emily, the festival’s organiser. “Happy Birthday to Michael Eavis, he’s the guy who founded Glastonbury,” Stewart told the crowd. “Let’s all give him a big round of applause. Michael, where are ya? Don’t be shy!”

Stewart then launched into a performance of his 1975 hit I Don't Want to Talk About It. He then welcomed Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, for their 2004 Faces hit “Stay With Me”, followed by Lulu. Stewart brought out Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall straight afterwards, for a rendition of Simply Red’s 1989 track If You Don’t Know Me by Now.

