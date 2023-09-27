Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PJ Harvey entered a lone spotlight on the centre of stage, taking a step forward towards her audience who spilled over the dance floor. When the applause ceased she took her mic and presented her most recent album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, the tenth addition to her rich discography. It was her second sell-out night playing Glasgow’s Barrowlands, enlightening attendees with a performance of passion, grit and theatricality.

Harvey and her band - John Parish, Jean-Marc Butty, Giovanni Ferrario and James Johnston - told stories of folklore and girlhood through jangly guitar rhythms, stringent percussion, eloquent violins and haunting harmonies, transcending the people before them into states of mesmerisation and wonder. They showcased their full and concise repertoire with a healthy combination of new and old material.

