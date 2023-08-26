Register
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Team news: Ross County vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Team news: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven starting line-ups confirmed

Primal Scream and Franz Ferdinand headline as Connect Festival gets underway

Glasgow bands were to the fore at the eclectic music festival

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 26th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

Thousands of music lovers headed to the Royal Showgrounds at Ingliston for Connect Music Festival enjoying performances from a host of both national and home-grown talent, including Franz Ferdinand, Slam, David Holmes, House Gospel Choir, Confidence Man and Jockstrap, before headliners Primal Scream closed the show.

Connect will play host to some of the UK’s most popular artists today, including Olivia Dean, Roisin Murphy, Young Fathers, TAAHLIAH and Fred again.., alongside comedy and spoken word performances, with a live podcast from Out, Out!, Hal Cruttenden, Inside Voices and Gareth Mutch.

Photos by Ryan Johnston and Rory Barnes

1. Primal Scream

2. Confidence Man

3. Franz Ferdinand

4. Franz Ferdinand

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowArtists