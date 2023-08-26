Primal Scream and Franz Ferdinand headline as Connect Festival gets underway

Thousands of music lovers headed to the Royal Showgrounds at Ingliston for Connect Music Festival enjoying performances from a host of both national and home-grown talent, including Franz Ferdinand, Slam, David Holmes, House Gospel Choir, Confidence Man and Jockstrap, before headliners Primal Scream closed the show.

Connect will play host to some of the UK’s most popular artists today, including Olivia Dean, Roisin Murphy, Young Fathers, TAAHLIAH and Fred again.., alongside comedy and spoken word performances, with a live podcast from Out, Out!, Hal Cruttenden, Inside Voices and Gareth Mutch.