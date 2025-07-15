The Glasgow rocker joined a host of stars in the video promoting the release of the new Celtic away jersey.

Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie joined Celtic legend Henrik Larsson and a host of current and past Hoops star in the video for the new Celtic away jersey.

Part of the advertisement was filmed in Glasgow’s McChuills bar on the High Street, with founder Nicky Stewart even being spotted in the video chatting with Kasper Schmeichel as the likes of John Collins and Charlie Mulgrew watched on. Other musicians who are Celtic fans that feature in the advertisement include Brooke Combe, Rianne Downey and DJ Jasper James.

Taking to social media, Primal Scream said: “We are truly honoured to have Moving on Up soundtrack the new Celtic and Adidas away strip promo film. Being lifelong supporters of the club it is a dream come true.”

Bobby Gillespie and Primal Scream have never shied away in their love for the club, which we found out when we spoke to the Springburn-born frontman back in 2024. When asked to speak about the places in Glasgow which mean the most to him, Gillespie said: “Celtic Park, obviously - Paradise. Hampden Park. Both are linked to amazing memories from being a teenager and getting into football and going to Scotland matches and Celtic matches and various amazing matches. Games and players that I saw. My favourite player growing up was Kenny Dalglish.”

The jersey is said to be “inspired by iconic 90s kits, the Celtic Men's 2025/26 Away Shirt is a sleek take on a classic. Horizontal neon green pinstripes pop out of the black base, creating a modern, vibrant look.”