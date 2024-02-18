Record Store Day 2024: All 10 Glasgow shops taking part in Record Store Day
With the release list for Record Store Day 2024 having now been published, several independent record stores in Glasgow will be taking party in the special day on Saturday April, 20.
Up and down the UK, 270 stores will be open from early morning to welcome those keen on getting their hands on some special releases.
There are some notable Scottish titles in this years releases such as Deacon Blue, Midge Ure, Average White Band, Big Country and Lulu amongst others. If you are planning on heading out on the big day, here is a list of the ten Glasgow stores participating this year.