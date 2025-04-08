Record Store Day 2025: All 10 Glasgow shops taking part in Record Store Day 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:12 BST

These are the independent Glasgow stores taking part in this year's Record Store Day.

With the release list for Record Store Day 2025 having already been published, several independent record stores in Glasgow will be taking part in the special day on Saturday 12 April.

Up and down the UK, over 200 stores will be open from early morning to welcome those keen on getting their hands on some special releases.

There are some notable Scottish titles in this years releases such as CHVRCHES, The Jesus and Mary Chain and a live Status Quo album recorded at The Apollo in 1976.

Here are 10 independent Glasgow shops taking part in Record Store Day 2025.

Arguably the most popular spot for Glaswegian’s on Record Store Day is Love Music with queues tending to snake round the street. 34 Dundas St, Glasgow G1 2AQ.

1. Love Music

Found in Glasgow’s West End, Mixed Up Records are always busy on Record Store Day. 16-22 Otago Ln, Glasgow G12 8PB.

2. Mixed Up Records

Another Glasgow favourite on Record Store Day is Monorail Music who are also always well stocked. 12 97, Kings Court, 95 King St, Glasgow G1 5RB

3. Monorail Music

Although Strip Joint is mainly known as a bar in Finnieston, they also have a terrific selection of albums and usually stock a wide selection of titles. 956B Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LU.

4. Strip Joint Records

