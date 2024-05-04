Riverside Festival cancelled due to low ticket sales and increasing costs

Glasgow’s own techno duo SLAM play for a massive crowd at Riverside Festival 2017

The organisers of the Riverside Festival confirmed they had made the “extremely difficult decision” to cancel the event with a statement on social media.

They said: "It is with deep regret and heavy hearts that we’ve taken the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s Riverside Festival.

"With lower-than-expected sales and increased infrastructure, staff, transport, and artist costs, all in an over-saturated event landscape, we could not deliver the festival to our usual high standards.

"We understand how upsetting this is for those of you who have bought tickets, and we sincerely thank you all for your continued support."

The organisers are now planning for shows to be held at the same venue on 31 August and 1 September, but the line-ups are yet to be announced. Ticket holders have been told to expect refunds within five working days.