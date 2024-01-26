Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical is at The King’s Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The colourful, fun and visually impressive show sees Gareth Snook star as Willy Wonka and the role of Charlie Bucket shared by Haydn Court, George Hamblin, Harmony-Raine Riley, Isaac Sugden and Scottish actress Jessie-Lou Harvie from Blantyre, who is making her stage debut in the show.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they’ve always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The famous five golden ticket winners include Kazmin Borrer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Veruca Salt, Teddy Hinde (Anyone Can Whistle) as Mike Teavee, Marisha Morgan (Top Boy) as Violet Beauregarde and Robin Simões Da Silva (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Augustus Gloop.

Directed by Leeds Playhouse’s James Brining and adapted from Dahl’s novel by David Greig, Artistic Director of the The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, the show has music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director James Brining said: “We’re thrilled to have assembled such a fantastic cast and creative team for this new version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical for the UK tour. They are an exciting company that includes some brilliant fresh faces and rising stars with some hugely talented and experienced artists.”

“I am really looking forward to working with them all in creating the world of this production. It is such a special story, loved by many generations, and we’re seeking to create a joyful, spectacular production for all. It’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to revisit the successful West End and Broadway versions and create a new production for audiences on tour.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music supervision and orchestrations by David Shrubsole, set and costume design by Simon Higlett and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle. Musical direction is by Ellen Campbell, lighting by Tim Mitchell and sound by Mike Walker. Furthermore, video design is by Simon Wainwright, illusions by Chris Fisher, and casting by Jim Arnold.