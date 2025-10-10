The singer’s Long 90s Tour begins at the Barrowlands Ballroom just before the release of Britpop, his 12th solo studio album.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer will visit the Barrowland Ballroom on February 4 2026 to support the release of his latest studio album, Britpop, nine months after playing a headline gig at Murrayfield Stadium. Robbie’s latest tour begins in Glasgow, two days before the release of Britpop, his 12th solo studio album.

Speaking about the new album, he says: “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual.

“There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.”

The album features guest appearances from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Supergrass's Gaz Coombes, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and Williams' former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow.

He will also play Liverpool Olympia on 6 February, the O2 Academy in London on 8 February and Wolverhampton on 9 February.

Tickets details for the 2026 gigs will be released at robbiewilliams.com.