Robbie Williams announces Barrowland Ballroom gig ahead of Britpop album launch
The singer will visit the Barrowland Ballroom on February 4 2026 to support the release of his latest studio album, Britpop, nine months after playing a headline gig at Murrayfield Stadium. Robbie’s latest tour begins in Glasgow, two days before the release of Britpop, his 12th solo studio album.
Speaking about the new album, he says: “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995.
“It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual.
“There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.”
The album features guest appearances from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Supergrass's Gaz Coombes, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and Williams' former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow.
He will also play Liverpool Olympia on 6 February, the O2 Academy in London on 8 February and Wolverhampton on 9 February.
Tickets details for the 2026 gigs will be released at robbiewilliams.com.