Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city, visiting Glasgow on hundreds of occasions for gigs and to see his beloved Celtic.

Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which led to Stewart becoming a Scotland fan.

Here are some of his best quotes speaking about music, marriage and life.

1 . Rod Stewart on tea "Brewing a good cuppa is something not everyone can do, and I loathe bad tea."

2 . Rod Stewart on his Scottish father "My father, being a Scotsman, taught me to look after finances. I'm shrewd. Some people may call me tight."

3 . Rod Stewart on life "I have lived a great life. I am very happy."

4 . Rod Stewart on marriage "Instead of getting married again, I'm going to find a woman I don't like and just give her a house."