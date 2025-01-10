Rod Stewart at 80: 9 pictures of Rod Stewart to celebrate "Rod the Mod's" 80th birthday

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025

A very happy birthday to Rod Stewart as he turns 80 today - here’s nine of our favourite quotes from the rock and pop star to celebrate his birthday!

Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city, visiting Glasgow on hundreds of occasions for gigs and to see his beloved Celtic.

Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which led to Stewart becoming a Scotland fan.

Here are some of his best quotes speaking about music, marriage and life.

"Brewing a good cuppa is something not everyone can do, and I loathe bad tea."

1. Rod Stewart on tea

2. Rod Stewart on his Scottish father

"My father, being a Scotsman, taught me to look after finances. I'm shrewd. Some people may call me tight."

2. Rod Stewart on his Scottish father

3. Rod Stewart on life

"I have lived a great life. I am very happy."

3. Rod Stewart on life

4. Rod Stewart on marriage

"Instead of getting married again, I'm going to find a woman I don't like and just give her a house."

4. Rod Stewart on marriage

"Instead of getting married again, I'm going to find a woman I don't like and just give her a house." | Getty Images

