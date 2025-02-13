The veteran rocker entertained a 74-year-old superfan ahead of the Champions League clash

Rod Stewart made a 74-year-old superfans night ahead of Celtic taking on Bayern Munch in the Champions League Knockout Play-offs.

The veteran rocker who recently celebrated his eightieth birthday was videoed dancing along with New Stobhill Hospital patient Harriet Rozanski who has been a fan of Stewart her whole life.

Stewart was also pictured pitch side at the match speaking to TNT Sport and CBS, joining Stilyan Petrov, Owen Hargreaves and Peter Schmeichel.

Taking to social media with a video of the pair, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Meet Harriet Rozanski, a 74-year-old patient at New Stobhill Hospital. Harriet is a life-long fan of Rod Stewart – she listens to his music every day and her bed is surrounded by pictures of him.

“Consultant Geriatrician Dr Aine McGovern and the amazing staff at New Stobhill wanted to do something special for Harriet. They initially tried to organise a video message from Rod, but thanks to the incredible support from the Celtic FC Foundation and the singer, Harriet was invited to enjoy a night's hospitality at Celtic Park and meet her idol in person.

“A huge thank you to everyone who made this unforgettable experience possible for Harriet.”

Brendan Rodgers side put up a strong fight against the Bundesliga side but were beaten 2-1 on the night thanks to goal from Michael Olise and Harry Kane. The Scottish champions are still right in the tie though after Daizen Maeda pulled one back with a late header to give his side a lifeline 11 minutes from time.

Celtic will travel to the Allianz Arena in Munich next Tuesday for the second leg.