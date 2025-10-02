Saint Luke’s and The Winged Ox have been part of the local music scene for the past ten years, while establishing a reputation for great food and drink. We paid a visit to find out more about the story behind the venue for the latest episode of The Glasgow Podcast.

Michael Woods remembers the first time he say the church of Saint Luke and Saint Andrew, standing on Calton’s Bain Street, directly across from The Barras: “2010. My brother took me in here to have a look. Never said a word to me, just went, ‘Come and see this building.’ And as soon as we came in, I fell in love with it instantly. We had no idea what we were going to do with it at that time - it was just, ‘Let’s do this and we’ll make something up.’”

The building dates back to 1837. By the time Michael stepped inside, it had seen better days. “It was still laid out as a church, so pews were everywhere. There were holes in the ceiling, pigeon muck next door… outside it was just in absolute disrepair. You would walk past it and think one thing but once you came inside, it was unreal - you could see it had potential.”

Michael and his brother Tony set out to turn the space into a music venue. Alongside that purpose, this would be a neighbourhood bar with a food menu: “There were only a few bars around here at the time, Bairds, Hoops Bar, The Emerald, The Squirrel - and they were more football crowd places. What this area needed was a good place where you could come with your family, have dinner, and be part of the community. That was always the biggest plan.”

There was a family connection to the area: “My dad had a plumbing company round the corner. My grandfather worked on a street over there. I’ve worked around here since I was a kid.”

Since opening, Saint Luke’s has become one of the coolest and most atmospheric music venues in the city. Meanwhile, The Winged Ox - the venue’s bar area - has it’s own identity and a food menu influenced by Americana.

Brisket at Saint Luke's | Saint Luke's

I was here recently for dinner, marking ten years of my own time spent with Saint Luke’s - I wrote my first review of here in November 2015. The menu remains rooted in good Glasgow pub classics and comfort food, one of the reasons its a popular meeting up spot for locals. There’s a smokehouse section of shareable dishes that circle back to the original opening menu and has proven to be popular.

They have an in-house Traeger smoker, and the menu takes inspiration from American barbeque cooking techniques, with slow-cooked meats smoked for up to 12 hours, house-made spice rubs and signature sauces. Look out for the beef short rib, and low-and-slow brisket.

I met Michael Woods to find out more about the story behind the venue. You can listen to the new episode of The Glasgow Podcast above or watch the interview on the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel here.