Scotland’s national music prize, The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, has launched for 2024, inviting artists, music fans and labels to submit eligible albums and be in the running for the prestigious prize.

Returning to Stirling’s Albert Halls for the third year running, The SAY Award will celebrate the cultural impact and contribution of outstanding Scottish albums, with the winning record awarded a £20,000 prize and the coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year.

The SAY Award Ceremony will return to Stirling’s Albert Halls for the third year in a row, taking place on Thursday 24 October. 2023’s Ceremony saw history made as Young Fathers became the first artist to win The SAY Award for the third time, with the band recently returning to the city to headline their own festival in Stirling City Park at the end of July. In The SAY Award’s thirteenth year, artists, music fans, labels and more will be encouraged to submit eligible albums for free, to be in with the chance of winning. To be considered for 2024’s award, eligible albums must have been released between 1 June 2023 and 31 May 2024.

SAY AWARD

Previous SAY Award winners include Young Fathers, Kathryn Joseph, Mogwai, Anna Meredith and more, with the past twelve months seeing releases from the likes of The Snuts, Teenage Fanclub, Becky Sikasa, Erland Cooper, Rachel Sermanni and The Jesus and Mary Chain, all of which could be submitted for consideration. Since its inception in 2012, The SAY Award has distributed over £350,000 in prize money to Scottish artists, recognising outstanding albums across multiple genres.

The SAY Award winner will receive a £20,000 prize and the prestigious title of Scottish Album of the Year, whilst nine runners up will each receive £1,000, as well as bespoke prizes created by a Stirling-based artist through The SAY Award Design Commission.

Accompanying the main album of the year prize, the Modern Scottish Classic Award will recognise an notable album that still inspires Scottish musicians today, and the Sound of Young Scotland Award – supported by Help Musicians, the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland and Youth Music – will recognise a young and emerging artist, providing them with a funding package to support the creation of their debut album.

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said, “Scottish music is the soundtrack and stories of our lives. As we commence our thirteenth year delivering Scotland’s national music prize, the SMIA remains firmly committed to celebrating and championing music as an invaluable expression of our cultural identity; amplifying its diverse narratives to enrich society and drive audience development.

“The last few years have been difficult for the cultural sector, with soaring costs, strains on public funding and economic pressures across the board. Thanks to the support of our partners, today marks the start of a 4-month celebration of Scotland’s word-class recorded output. We look forward to immersing ourselves in this year’s eligible albums, and to returning to Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday 24 October for 2024’s SAY Award Ceremony. It will undoubtedly be another incredible night to remember, and I hope many of you can join us.”