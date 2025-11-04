With just a few days to go until the sold-out 2025 GUITARGUITAR Scottish Music Awards in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins at Barrowland Ballroom, the prestigious annual event has announced its latest winners.

Joining an already stellar line - up that includes Amy Macdonald, Hue and Cry, Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band, Skipinnish, James Emmanuel and Shay O’Dowd are a tribute to Keith McIvor, Lewis Capaldi, Richard Ashcroft, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, KILIMANJARO and Moira McKenzie further highlighting the wealth of musical talent from Scotland and beyond.

Legendary DJ, producer and one half of Optimo (Espacio), Keith McIvor - known to many as JD Twitch - will be commemorated with the Special Recognition Award sponsored by P&J Live in honour of his extraordinary contribution to music. A true pioneer of Scotland’s electronic music scene, Keith’s influence reached far beyond the club culture of Edinburgh and Glasgow, shaping generations of artists and music lovers around the world. His legacy lives on through the countless lives, dancefloors and artists he inspired throughout his remarkable career.

Lewis Capaldi will receive the Best Live Act Award sponsored by Ticketmaster. Since winning the Breakthrough Award at the Scottish Music Awards in 2017, Lewis has become one of the UK’s most successful and beloved artists, earning six UK Number 1 singles, ten Top 10 hits and over 30 billion global streams. Following a triumphant return to the stage this year, including a powerful and emotional Glastonbury set and a sold-out UK arena tour, his latest single Survive became the UK’s fastest selling track of 2025 ahead of his forthcoming EP Survive, out 14 November. With two BRIT Awards, two GRAMMY® nominations and record-breaking albums that have defined the past decade, Lewis Capaldi continues to set new standards for heartfelt songwriting and unforgettable live performances.

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil will receive the King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut Songwriting Award. As the frontman of one of the UK’s most successful rock bands, Simon has steered Biffy Clyro through four UK Number 1 albums, the latest Futique was released in September to widespread critical acclaim. With celebrated headline performances at Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Reading & Leeds and Download, and praise from the likes of NME, Rolling Stone, The Guardian and Kerrang!, Simon’s distinctive songwriting and powerful live presence have cemented his reputation as one of Scotland’s most accomplished and enduring musical talents.

Biffy Clyro musician Simon Neil | Getty Images

UK singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft will receive the Icon Award sponsored by GUITARGUITAR. Renowned as the frontman of The Verve and for his acclaimed solo career, Ashcroft’s enduring influence and catalogue of anthems have cemented his place as one of the UK’s most distinctive voices. The rapturous, stadium-wide receptions throughout his summer run as special guest to Oasis exposed him to a whole new generation of music fans and raised anticipation levels for his recently released album Lovin’ You to fever pitch.

Moira McKenzie will be honoured with the Music Industry Award sponsored by Eventos, recognising her outstanding 53-year career and contribution to Scotland’s live music scene. Beginning her journey in 1972 selling concert tickets at Edinburgh’s Patrick Thomson department store, Moira went on to hold key roles at venues including the Usher Hall, The Playhouse Theatre and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall before joining Regular Music in 1999. Over more than two decades with the company, she has helped deliver landmark shows across Scotland from Oasis at Hampden and R.E.M. at Loch Lomond to Edinburgh Castle concerts with Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran as well as helping to establish the much-loved Summer Nights at the Bandstand in Kelvingrove Park.

KILIMANJARO is set to receive the Ballantine’s x Sub Club Electronic Music Award. With his Afro-centric sound and percussive energy rooted in his Zambian heritage, KILIMANJARO has become one of the most exciting breakthrough names in electronic music. Having honed his craft across Scotland’s underground scene before rising to international stages such as Glastonbury, Parklife, and Ibiza’s DC-10, he continues to redefine modern club culture. Following the success of his global hit No Bad Vibes with Jazzy and a standout BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, KILIMANJARO is set to release his EP Kusambila (First Phase) on 28th November, with a headline show at Electric Brixton also this month and a debut Australia tour to follow in December.

Paying tribute to his friend and creative partner, Jonnie Wilkes of Optimo (Espacio) said: “I can tell you, Keith was always reluctant to accept praise or even a small compliment. I believe he was of the mindset that there was always more to do. That a moment of individual success wasn’t so important - what was important however was the activity itself - from the foundations to the possibilities which lay ahead. I know he believed that the future of music could remain ours if we were prepared to fight for it. And fight for it he did by releasing countless unknown artists on all his various labels and amplifying so much music through his dj-ing. I'm incredibly pleased that you've chosen to recognise Keith's contribution to the world of music in this year's awards.”

Simon Neil, said: “It’s an honour to receive the Nordoff and Robbins King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut Songwriting Award at this year’s Scottish Music Awards. Huge thanks to Nordoff and Robbins for the incredible work they do through the power of music and to DF Concerts for the continued support.”

Moira McKenzie, said: “I feel very honoured to be the recipient of the Music Industry Award sponsored by This Is Eventos.I am a huge supporter of Nordoff and Robbins in Scotland and the work carried out by their dedicated team of therapists is exemplary. Their considerable achievements over the years are firm proof – if proof were needed – that music therapy for vulnerable children and adults DOES make a difference“I attend the Scottish Music Awards each year and have seen a string of artists – from star names to up-an-coming acts – be recognised for their contribution to the local music industry. I never dreamed that my name would be added to that list. I’m sure it will be an emotional moment when I bring the curtain down on my career at the end of 2025. But it’s finally time to say goodbye to a music industry I’ve been proud to serve for 53 years. And to say it after receiving such an accolade will be a very proud end to my working life.”

KILIMANJARO, said: “Firstly, it’s an absolute honour to be nominated for any award, let alone win! To be recognised by institutions as prestigious as Sub Club and Ballantines for the ‘Electronic Music Award’ at this year’s Scottish Music Awards is genuinely so so humbling. Following in the footsteps of so many amazing previous winners, I’m genuinely so blessed to take this year’s title home.I’d like to thank my beautiful family, my amazing team and of course, the fans. Anyone and everyone who’s supported myself, my music and my journey - I love you all. Onwards.”

The Scottish Music Awards, now in its 27th year, serves as the flagship fundraising event for Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity. Taking place on Saturday, November 8th, the ceremony will feature exclusive live performances from some of Scotland’s most acclaimed artists.

In alphabetical order, the announced winners for this year’s GUITARGUITAR Scottish Music Awards include:

Richard Ashcroft - Icon Award sponsored by GUITARGUITAR

Lewis Capaldi: Best Live Act Award sponsored by Ticketmaster

James Emmanuel: Spotlight Award sponsored by Barrowland Ballroom

Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band: Artist of the Year Award sponsored by ROX - Diamonds and Thrills

Hue and Cry: Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Raymond Weil

KILIMANJARO: Ballantine’s Sub Club Electronic Music Award

Amy Macdonald: Best Album Award sponsored by Sir Reo Stakis Foundation

Keith McIvor ‘JD Twitch’: Special Recognition Award sponsored by P&J JLive

Moira McKenzie: Music Industry Award sponsored by Eventos

Simon Neil: King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut Songwriting Award

Shay O’Dowd: Breakthrough Award sponsored by Go Radio

Skipinnish: Sound of Scotland Award sponsored by Royal Highland Centre

Opening this year’s ceremony is rising Country star Kevin McGuire, fresh from a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, debut headline tour and opening for Marti Pellow at Edinburgh Castle. The Glasgow-born singer-songwriter, described as Scotland’s “home-grown Yellowstone,” blends pop, folk and Americana, and will headline Celtic Connections at The Garage on 17 January 2026.

“It’s a great honour to be opening the 27th annual Guitar Guitar Scottish Music Awards at the Barrowlands. To be representing Country music in Scotland on such a prestigious stage is a dream come true,” said McGuire.

By harnessing the power of music, Nordoff and Robbins' trained music therapists help break through barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation, creating space for people to express themselves and find connection. Its work can be transformative, from an adult with dementia reconnecting with family, to a child with autism finding their voice.