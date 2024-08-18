The ‘80s icon is one of the curators of a rare exhibition at the Tolbooth Stirling of famed Glasgow photographer Harry Papadopoulos, who captured one of the most exciting eras in Scottish music. As a staff photographer with Sounds magazine, Papadopoulos defined the images of legendary bands, such as Aztec Camera, Orange Juice, The Associates, Altered Images and The Bluebells as well as snapping music legends including David Bowie and Gil Scott Heron. Actor Peter Capaldi and US talk show and comedian Craig Ferguson are among those to feature in the photos when they were part of art school punk band The Dreamboys.