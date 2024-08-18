The ‘80s icon is one of the curators of a rare exhibition at the Tolbooth Stirling of famed Glasgow photographer Harry Papadopoulos, who captured one of the most exciting eras in Scottish music. As a staff photographer with Sounds magazine, Papadopoulos defined the images of legendary bands, such as Aztec Camera, Orange Juice, The Associates, Altered Images and The Bluebells as well as snapping music legends including David Bowie and Gil Scott Heron. Actor Peter Capaldi and US talk show and comedian Craig Ferguson are among those to feature in the photos when they were part of art school punk band The Dreamboys.
The exhibition will be run at the Tolbooth Gallery until 28 September, with free entry, presented by Street Level Photoworks, as part of Stirling Photography Festival. Alongside Harry’s exhibition there is a fascinating display of images and memorabilia from contributors such as David Meldrum Lowe, and Ewen Duncan, that delivers an insight into Stirling’s music scene from that time.
Ken McCluskey said: "We are thrilled to bring the Harry Papadopoulos "What Presence" Exhibition to The Tolbooth Stirling, and to feature the local content from David Meldrum Lowe on "Keeping The Stories Alive".
"Harry's rare access to the bands and personalities of the Scottish post-punk scene has produced a candid catalogue of photos that tell the story of an incredibly exciting time in all our lives."
"It's amazing to look back at the intimate moments that Harry has captured of us and the other leading Scottish bands of our era as well as other major musicians.
"Alongside Harry's exhibition are a fascinating display of images and memorabilia from David that shines a light on the story of the punk and DIY scene across Stirling, so there's going to be lots of interesting things on show for local music fans as well."
