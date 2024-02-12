Shania Twain to headline Stirling Summer Sessions

Grammy Award-winning artist, Shania Twain, has just announced a headline show at the inaugural Stirling Summer Sessions on Tuesday July, 2 2024. She will be joined by special guest Rag’n’Bone Man with more acts set to be announced. Last year, Shania entertained sold out crowds on the Queen of Me tour and this May, she will return to Las Vegas for her third residency, performing all the hits from her successful career. As she gears up for another monumental musical chapter, the global superstar and best-selling female artist in country music history is raring to go. As a small city with a big history which is celebrating its 900th anniversary in 2024, Stirling is known for the attraction of its historic Castle which will form the stunning backdrop of the Stirling Summer Sessions stage at Stirling City Park. The city has a strong track record of successfully hosting major events and big crowds, and the city’s central location provides excellent transport links, being within an hour’s travel time for 50% of Scotland’s population. Music lovers can travel with ease to Stirling Summer Sessions – reaching the Stirling City Park from Glasgow in only 35 minutes, and Edinburgh in 50 minutes by train.