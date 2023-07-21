Shed Seven back to Barrowland ahead of new album

Shed Seven will return with their first album in more than six years when they release ‘A Matter of Time’ on January 12th 2024.

Next year represents the band’s 30th anniversary together and the album is announced alongside the release of new single ‘Kissing California’ as well as the confirmation of a headline UK tour for autumn 2023.

For ‘A Matter of Time’, Shed Seven’s core members - vocalist Rick Witter, guitarist Paul Banks and bassist Tom Gladwin - reconnected with the classic albums that first inspired them to form a band. It’s full of the towering, arms-in-the-air anthems tinged with yearning melancholia that fans have come to love them for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trio enlisted a new line-up for the album, calling upon drummer Rob ‘Maxi’ Maxfield (Audioweb) and keyboardist Tim Willis (Ian Brown). The album was produced by the Grammy Award-winning Youth (The Verve, Pink Floyd) at El Mirador Studios in Andalucia, Spain, before being completed by leading mixer Cenzo Townshend (Florence + The Machine, Inhaler).

Most Popular

Paul Banks says, “For this album, we took a nostalgic journey back to our roots, immersing ourselves in the records and sounds that ignited our passion for songwriting at the tender age of 12. The influences of bands like The Smiths, R.E.M., U2, Simple Minds, The Cure, and Duran Duran permeate every note, making it a heartfelt homage to those cherished times. It embodies the essence of rebirth, empowering individuals to embrace their true selves without inhibition. With utmost conviction, we declare this as the pinnacle of our musical endeavours - the record we’ve always yearned to create.”

The lead single ‘Kissing California’ arrives with chiming guitars, sun-scorched melodies and charismatic vocals, contributing to its life-affirming positivity.

Rick Witter adds, “‘Kissing California’ is Shed Seven’s summer anthem. It’s essentially a celebration of being alive and grabbing the opportunity to paint the town red with someone special and have the best of times. It’s the medicine we all need sometimes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘A Matter of Time’ is available to pre-order or pre-save here.

Fans who pre-order ‘A Matter of Time’ from the band’s official store will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets for the newly-announced October 2023 UK tour. The pre-sale will open at 9:30am on Wednesday, July 19th and will remain live until any remaining tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, July 21st.

In the meantime, Shed Seven will play select gigs this summer including a headline set at Party At The Palace on August 12th.

The band’s newly-announced autumn UK tour dates are as follows:

Shed Seve - October 2023

19th - Cardiff, The Tramshed

20th - London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

21st - Nottingham, Rock City

23rd - Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

24th - Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

26th - Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

27th - Middlesbrough, Town Hall