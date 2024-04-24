Simple Minds: 8 of the best Simple Minds album ranked definitively

Simple Minds are one of Glasgow’s most famous bands with the band recently playing back-to-back sold out nights sold out nights at the OVO Hydro.
They have produced many fine pieces of work over the years, with the band continuing to evolve under the direction of Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill who are the glue which have held the band together for over 45 years. The pair continued to be inspired and want to write more music with their most recent album ‘Direction of the Heart’ being released in October 2022.
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) continually ranks towards the top of our readers favourite Glasgow albums but we wanted to look just at the band themselves.
1. New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84)
This album was a real turning point for Simple Minds as they gained commercial success across the UK and Europe and is considered to be the bands masterpiece. It includes hits such as "Someone Somewhere in Summertime’", "Promised You a Miracle" and "Glittering Prize".
2. Sparkle in the Rain
Sparkle in the Rain followed the success of New Gold Dream and was another huge commercial success for Simple Minds. The album peaked at number one in the UK charts and featured tracks such as "Waterfront", "Book of Brilliant Things" and "Up on the Catwalk". Steve Lillywhite produced the album who had been keen to work with Simple Minds for a long time.
3. Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time was the seventh studio album released by Simple Minds which also topped the UK charts. This album paired the band with producer Jimmy lovine. The album was released the same year that the band had huge success with the single "Don't You (Forget About Me) which the band deliberately left off the album. Other tracks which appeared included "All the Things She Said", "Alive and Kicking" and "Sanctify Yourself".
4. Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call
Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call is a double album released by Simple Minds in September 1981. It was the first album made by the band which reached an international audience and included hit singles "The American", "Love Song" and "Sweat in Bullet".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.