The special event was put on to celebrate the publication of their long-awaited memoir, Our Secrets Are The Same and was hosted by Scottish music journalist and broadcaster Billy Sloan who has been a great friend of the band for decades.

This was something a bit different for Jim and Charlie as they are much more used to playing huge arenas and stadiums, letting their music do the talking. However, the pair were in sparkling form as they regaled the audience with tales of the past from early days growing up in Glasgow, gigs at Tiffany’s and Live Aid memories amongst other amongst other tales.

The newly revamped Citizens Theatre was the perfect setting for this event, as it is only down the road from where Jim and Charlie grew up in Toryglen with the pair both recalling sitting out in the audience watching productions on the hallowed ground.

Nowadays, the pair both call Sicily home but like to think of themselves as Still Game’s Jack and Victor, they said. They remain the perfect foil for each other both musically and as people which is probably why they’ve been able to keep Simple Minds going for almost 50 years.

Early days in Glasgow for Jim and Charlie brought back memories of legendary Glasgow venues such Green’s Playhouse and The Apollo as well as stories about their parents with Jim’s mum Irene working in Greggs next door to the bookies where Charlie’s mum Ellen worked.

One of the standout stories on the night was when Jim was speaking about his dad Jimmy coming along to see the band at Tiffany’s on Sauchiehall Street. Speaking about his recollections of the gig he said: "You know, my dad was a brickie's labourer, and when we were playing, he never came.

"He just felt very distant from it and all that. But finally, some young guys that worked with him said, 'you've got to go and see the band, you've got to go and see Simple Minds.'

"He was to come home, get cleaned, and go with my mum. But he didn't do that. He went to the pub. And so my mum said, "Oh, to pot with this. The next day after the gig, at Glasgow's Tiffany’s, it was a roaring success.

"He was looking very sheepish making the worst scrambled eggs the next morning in a Tony Soprano housecoat . I said, 'Did you go to the gig?' and he went, 'I went to the gig', and I was waiting to see what he said, and he went, 'Yous are gonna make it'."

Jim asked his dad what he meant by that, to which he replied: "Well, you know that line up the side of the gig where everyone queues for chips, and while you are playing, the queue was as long for beer and chips, and he was watching this one guy in the queue.

"He was dancing to all the music. He just kept watching them, and as soon as he got to the front, and he had his chips, he asked if we had a song, Mary Mary Mary something."

I said, "Oh, the American." He went, "That's it."

And continued: "Yeah, as soon as you started that, he threw his chips right up in the air and he dived down the front."

Jim asked: "What's the big deal about that?"

Before his dad replied: "Anyone who can make people throw their chips away, I mean, that's a big, big deal."

The rest of the night consisted of stories about the first pineapple in the Southside, Ronnie Biggs, working with John Leckie, getting a tab of acid off the milkman, meeting Nelson Mandela and the global sensation that is their anthem Don’t You (Forget About Me).

This new book is quintessential reading for any Simple Minds or anyone who grew up in Glasgow around the same time as Jim and Charlie.

1 . Simple Minds 1979 Simple Minds around the time they began recording their first album. Pic: Laurie Evans. | Laurie Evans

2 . Simple Minds 1979 Jim Kerr in Glasgow in January 1979. Simple Minds first album, Life in a Day, was released in April of that year. Photo by Laurie Evans. | Laurie Evans

3 . Simple Minds 1979 Laurie Evans was the in-house music photographer for the Scottish magazine City Lynx and was there to capture some of the very earliest images of Simple Minds at Glasgow’s Mars Bar and the Astoria in Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill. | Simple Minds

4 . Simple Minds 1979 Early gigs at Mars Bar in 1979. Jim Kerr recalls his first press interview: "“The journalist guy said to me, what do you want out of all this? I was only 19. I said we want three things. We want to be a great live band, we want to take it around the world and we want to make a life out of it." Photo by Laurie Evans. | Simple Minds Photo: Laurie Evans