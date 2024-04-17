Simple Minds' Jim Kerr wins prestigious radio award for his BBC documentary on Jim Morrison
Last night at the New York Festivals International Radio Awards in New York City, Jim Kerr on Jim Morrison was awarded the Gold Medal for Best Documentary in the Culture & The Arts category.
The documentary, written and presented by Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr and produced by Lonesome Pine Productions, explores the enduring legacy of Jim Morrison, who has inspired Jim since his childhood in Toryglen, Glasgow.
Throughout the programme, Jim reflects on how the poet and singer has influenced both his life and career.
Speaking of the award, Kerr said today: "We're really touched by the recognition. I have to say, every great story, every great documentary relies on a compelling subject matter and in the history of rock surely there can be no more compelling subject matter than the music and poetry of Jim Morrison and The Doors."
The New York Festivals International Radio Awards is an annual ceremony held that celebrates the world's best radio production. The awards are judged by an international panel of writers, presenters, producers, editors, sound artists, journalists and directors.
You can watch Jim Kerr's thank you speech here.
You can listen to the full documentary on BBC Sounds.
GlasgowWorld spoke to Jim about Glasgow’s part in his musical career, you can read our interview here.
