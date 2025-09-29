Simply Red and SEC share milestone moment in Glasgow after 40 years

The band were recognised with a special gift in Glasgow.

It was a night of celebration and nostalgia last night (Sunday 28 September) as Simply Red lead singer, Mick Hucknell was presented with a commemorative plaque by SEC Chief Executive, Dominic McKay and Chief Commercial Officer, Debbie McWilliams, just before the band went on stage on the Glasgow leg of their 40th anniversary tour.

The band go down in the SEC history books for being the very first to play the venue on its opening night in September 1985 as support act to UB40.

They’ve now played the Clydeside campus 11 times, including last night where they were welcomed by a sold out crowd of fans at the OVO Hydro.

Mick Hucknall said: “Thank you to the SEC for this commemoration, and congratulations on 40 years! We have very fond memories of playing here since 1985 and are looking forward to another great Glasgow show tonight.”

Dominic McKay, Chief Executive of the SEC said: “From our opening night in 1985 to tonight’s show, Simply Red has been part of the SEC’s story. The band have had an incredible career and we’re proud to celebrate 40 years of creating incredible performances together.”