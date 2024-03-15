Singer who went from Dennistoun to Hollywood Angela McCluskey has died at 64

Scottish singer-songwriter Angela McCluskey has died at the age of 64. (Credit: Getty Images)

Glaswegian singer-songwriter Angela McCluskey has died at the age of 64.

McCluskey was a member of the folk-rock group Wild Colonials, as well as working extensively with French electronic group Télépopmusik. Her music was used in TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy. The album cover for Glasgvegas' release Godspeed is from a photograph taken in the Lower East Side of New York City by Angela, a friend of lead singer James Allan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music svengali Alan McGee wrote a column for The Guardian in 2010 entitled "Why hasn't Angela McCluskey hit the big time?".

He said: "Catching McCluskey live is a treat. Slouched over, singing tortured ballads, she is the anti-diva, the anti-Leona Lewis, the anti-manufactured pop star. And her voice works live just as it does on record, an incredible juxtaposition of the greats: Beth Gibbons, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. McCluskey eases emotion and soul out of her most personal obsessional ballads with an effortless cool. The sheer normality of her appearance makes her talent all the more striking.

"I am often told we are living in the age of the vocalist. For all the kudos given to the cookie-cutter lineup of X-Factor singers who hold a note for exactly 17 minutes and bask in "amazing" praise, you have to wonder: where is the praise to be given to Angela McCluskey? Musicians love her; Lisa Marie Presley wrote with her, REM hired her as a support act, the Cardigans took her to Malmo to record her first solo record, and she's performed with Dr John and Cyndi Lauper. It remains a mystery to me why she is still only a cult draw."

Angela arrived in Los Angeles in 1993 while working on a movie production, “I was supposed to be here for a week, but I kept looking around thinking this isn’t as bad as everyone makes out, so I decided to stay for a while”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before America it was London in the 1980s as a publicist at EMI and creating videos to be played on MTV. Along the way she married composer Paul Cantelon – they met when he was playing piano in a restaurant where she was having dinner with Hugh Grant. Angela was Lily Allen's godmother and her circle of friends included Michael Stipe and Cyndi Lauper. She studied at the Glasgow School of Art with former Strawberry Switchblader Jill Bryson.

Angela became the singer of a band, Wild Colonials, that had a residency at Café Largo and a cult LA following before they were signed by David Geffen. The band covered one of Angela's favourite Glasgow songs, Tinseltown is in the Rain, and she immersed herself in a series of musical adventures. In recent years, Paul and Angela produced a podcast called You Could Start a Fight in an Empty House peppered with recollections of growing up in Glasgow and celebrity encounters. They lived in the Hollywood Hills.