Slam announce line-up for Pressure September edition

Ben Klock returns to Glasgow for the first time in 6 years

Glasgow techno titans Slam return to SWG3 for the first time since their Riverside Festival after-party in June, bringing Ben Klock to headline alongside two exciting new artists in the world of electronic music.

Bringing the Berlin spirit and sound to Glasgow, Berghain’s foremost resident Ben Klock returns for the first time in six years. With a raw, uncompromising hypnotic sound, Klock has established himself at the forefront of Berlin’s modern techno movement, an ever-present symbol of the city’s vast musical landscape; he has been resident at Berghain for more than 15 years.

Representing the Greek techno scene, Annē, is a promising upcoming talent fully dedicated to techno music and focused on her career as a DJ & composer, with a sound which has strong references from Detroit, 90’s & 00’s sounds.

Polish-born and Edinburgh-based DJ and producer, ona:v is the founder of EPiKA and a curator of bi-monthly CiRCLE techno nights, and an integral figure in her locale. Her imaginative sets earned her loyal following across the UK.

For Slam’s continuing Pressure series of events, the Galvanizers post-industrial space becomes a cathedral of techno with no ambient light intruding, allowing a complete blackout to contrast with bathing the room in subtle downward search lights, spread across the place as well as architectural uplighting strobing through the venue in each pillar of the vast industrial space.