Slam DJs return to source with Platform event at original Arches

DJ duo Slam announce a third Return to Source party at the site of The Arches, with a night of electronic music.

After two sold-out events, legendary DJ duo Slam have announced a third Return to Source party beneath the iconic arches at Platform. On Good Friday (18th April 2025), they will take over the venue once again, delivering an all-night-long set that promises to be a highlight of the Easter Weekend.

Slam – Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle – have a deep-rooted connection to this space, which served as their “spiritual home” during their 23-year residency at The Arches (1992–2015). Throughout those famous Friday night parties the Slam duo were accompanied by occasional guests and friends, including Daft Punk – who were then signed to the duo’s label, Soma Records – French Luminary, Laurent Garnier, Detroit legend Jeff Mills and many other peers including Ben Klock , Nina Kraviz and Richie Hawtin, cementing Glasgow’s reputation as one of the biggest Techno cities in Europe., with Slam at the centre of things.

Their previous Return to Source shows in October and December, captured the energy and magic of those legendary nights, with the duo revisiting iconic tracks from their extensive record collection to craft unforgettable journeys through electronic music. You can sign up for tickets here.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Stuart McMillan of Slam said: “These last two Return to Source shows were beyond anything we could have imagined – two sold-out nights full of incredible energy and excitement. The Arches was such a huge part of our story, and being back under those arches again feels both exciting and humbling. For this next event, we’re diving deep into our collections once more to create something truly special. We can’t wait to see everyone on the dancefloor!”

Over three decades after curating the first-ever club night in the historic venue, Slam remain one of the most celebrated acts on the global electronic music scene. Their six-deck back-to-back performances continue to push boundaries, while their label, Soma Records, remains a beacon for forward-thinking Techno.

The party will feature an epic 5 hour open-to-close set, with Slam delving into tracks that defined their career, alongside timeless anthems from the era that shaped Glasgow’s electronic music scene. Expect an atmosphere that bridges the past and present, bringing together clubbers of all ages and backgrounds for a night of pure musical immersion.