Slam to host first Halloween DJ event at Midland Street arches in over a decade

Glasgow’s legendary club night Pressure is set for an electrifying homecoming, hosting its first Halloween party in over a decade at its Midland Street arches home.

On Saturday 1 November 2025, techno titans Slam will welcome Detroit royalty Carl Craig and Mike Banks (aka Mad Mike) for a UK-exclusive live performance at Platform, the venue in the Midland Street railway arches. Together, Craig and Banks have shaped the sound of electronic music for over three decades, creating some of the most iconic techno tracks ever made and spearheading two of Motor City’s most influential and inspirational labels - Planet E and Underground Resistance (UR).

This rare appearance will see the duo perform an exclusive live show that celebrates their groundbreaking contribution to electronic music. Completing the bill, Slam – the beating heart of Pressure since its inception – will deliver a masterclass in techno. Digging deep into their unparalleled archive, the duo will present a mesmerising set featuring re-edits, remixes, and updated versions of classic tracks from their 23-year residency under Glasgow’s legendary Arches, from the very first night to the venue’s closing in 2015.

With Detroit’s finest in the building and Slam digging deep into their vaults, expect a sweat-soaked, no-compromise party that channels the spirit of Glasgow’s underground at its most intense: “One room. One night. 100% Pressure.”

The Glasgow DJ duo’s artist profile at Some Records states: “Slam are a tour de force on the global techno circuit. Their unique, 6 deck, back-to-back DJ performances have seen the duo play leading clubs & festivals across the world. They are renowned for both their experience and their powerful, contemporary sound. They are co-owners of Glasgow's Riverside Festival, and also host the legendary Maximum Pressure warehouse parties, which showcase the best emerging local talent alongside some of the most established names in international techno.

“The last few years have seen some of the duo's most prolific studio output as they continue to innovate and keep things moving forward, most recently with the release of their new EP Scourge. In addition, Slam have also remixed tracks from the likes of Planetary Assault Systems, Clouds, Dax J, Damon Wild, Richie Hawtin, and Truncate. Slam also host one of Techno's most respected weekly podcasts, Slam Radio. The show allows the duo to demonstrate their conviction to creating and promoting music and vibes that provide an antidote to the mainstream by inviting fellow artists from the vibrant techno scene, from obscure names to current trailblazers.

“Slam instigated Glasgow's underground House music scene in the late 1980s, going on to be instrumental in the explosion of the UK techno scene, and their quarter of a century of exploits have seen them travel far and wide, leaving scorch marks on dance floors everywhere while taking their uncompromising vision of techno around the world.

“Their firmly established monthly club events in Glasgow, Pressure (formerly at the Arches now at SWG3) and Return To Mono at the Sub Club, are ranked amongst the best nights out on the planet.”