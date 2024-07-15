Songs of Glasgow: 11 songs which mention Glasgow in their title

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:51 BST

These are the bands and musicians which have paid homage to Glasgow in song.

Many well known bands and musicians have been inspired by Glasgow with some mentioning the city in the lyrics of their songs or sometimes the titles.

Pale Waves are the latest band to name a song after the city with the single recently being released with it also set to appear on the bands new album Smitten later this year.

Here are 11 songs which mention Glasgow in their title.

Pale Waves are the most recent band to be inspired by Glasgow with the song "Glasgow" featuring on their forthcoming album Smitten.

1. Glasgow - Pale Waves

Pale Waves are the most recent band to be inspired by Glasgow with the song "Glasgow" featuring on their forthcoming album Smitten. | Pale Waves Photo: Pale Waves

Speaking about how the song came about, Jack Cochrane said: “The inspiration for ‘Glasgow’ is basically that everybody wants to have more and be more, putting all their faith in the big city when ultimately there is no place like home.”

2. Glasgow - The Snuts

Speaking about how the song came about, Jack Cochrane said: “The inspiration for ‘Glasgow’ is basically that everybody wants to have more and be more, putting all their faith in the big city when ultimately there is no place like home.” | TRNSMT

This track featured as the first tune on Eddi Reader’s 1996 album Candyfloss and Medicine and also refers to Great Western Road in the lyrics.

3. Glasgow Star - Eddi Reader

This track featured as the first tune on Eddi Reader’s 1996 album Candyfloss and Medicine and also refers to Great Western Road in the lyrics. Photo: Submitted

Composer Craig Armstrong was born in Shettleston. if you have watched the film Love Actually, you will have heard this beautiful piece.

4. Glasgow Love Theme - Craig Armstrong

Composer Craig Armstrong was born in Shettleston. if you have watched the film Love Actually, you will have heard this beautiful piece. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowMusicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice