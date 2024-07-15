Songs of Glasgow: 11 songs which mention Glasgow in their title

Many well known bands and musicians have been inspired by Glasgow with some mentioning the city in the lyrics of their songs or sometimes the titles.
Pale Waves are the latest band to name a song after the city with the single recently being released with it also set to appear on the bands new album Smitten later this year.
Here are 11 songs which mention Glasgow in their title.
1. Glasgow - Pale Waves
Pale Waves are the most recent band to be inspired by Glasgow with the song "Glasgow" featuring on their forthcoming album Smitten. | Pale Waves Photo: Pale Waves
2. Glasgow - The Snuts
Speaking about how the song came about, Jack Cochrane said: “The inspiration for ‘Glasgow’ is basically that everybody wants to have more and be more, putting all their faith in the big city when ultimately there is no place like home.” | TRNSMT
3. Glasgow Star - Eddi Reader
This track featured as the first tune on Eddi Reader’s 1996 album Candyfloss and Medicine and also refers to Great Western Road in the lyrics. Photo: Submitted
4. Glasgow Love Theme - Craig Armstrong
Composer Craig Armstrong was born in Shettleston. if you have watched the film Love Actually, you will have heard this beautiful piece. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.