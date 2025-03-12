Songs of Glasgow: 14 definitive Glasgow anthems that are loved by Glaswegians

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 13:51 BST

These are songs that we instantly associate with Glasgow that people all know

Glasgow has produced huge amounts of musical talent over the decades with plenty of bands capturing the hearts of Glaswegians that still have a dedicated following to this day.

There are some songs that people instantly associate with Glasgow, so we wanted to highlight the tunes that we think are definitive Glasgow anthems. You’ll hear these songs being sung in city centre karaoke bars, at the back of the night bus home and at Scotland games

Here are fourteen definitive Glasgow anthems.

Whether you are walking down Sauchiehall Street on a Saturday night, doing karaoke at the Horseshoe Bar or at Hampden to watch Scotland - it is a certainty that you'll hear Why Does It Always Rain on Me? getting belted out.

1. Why Does It Always Rain on Me? - Travis

You'd be hard pushed to find a Glaswegian who doesn't know the words to Dignity. This was the bands first official release in 1987 and has firmly cemented its place as a Glasgow favourite.

2. Dignity - Deacon Blue

Chelsea Dagger still remains a popular song today with a number of football teams having adopted the tune. It was released as the second single from their debut album Costello Music which was released in 2006.

3. Chelsea Dagger - The Fratellis

The Simple Minds hit will definitely get the party started. As well as being a huge Glasgow anthem, it is also an anthem of the 1980s. "I say: La la la la".

4. Don't You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds

