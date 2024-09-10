Songs of Glasgow: Franz Ferdinand announce new music for the first time in two years

The band are getting set for three live dates around Scotland later this month and have teased live music

Franz Ferdinand have announced new music for the first time in two years since releasing their compilation album ‘Hits to the Head’ which included the new single ‘Curious’.

The Glasgow band took to their social media to tease the new single ‘Audacious’ which sees the band’s keyboard and synthesizer player Julian Victor Corrie appear in the video.

Glasgow indie heroes Franz Ferdinand became the second Scottish act to win the Mercury in 2004 with their eponymous debut album. Still going strong - and playing live around the world - Alex Kapranos and co. released their last album 'Always Ascending' in 2018. | AFP via Getty Images

‘Audacious’ will be released on Wednesday (11 September) and fans will be able to pre-save the song here. Franz Ferdinand are also expected to release a new album in the coming months.

Alex Kapranos and co last released a studio album back in 2018 when they brought out ‘Always Ascending’. Earlier this year, the band celebrated 20 years since the release of their debut album with a special coloured anniversary vinyl release.

If Franz Ferdinand are to bring out a new album, it would be the first not to feature drummer Paul Thomson who departed the band in 2021. The following year, the band welcomed Audrey Tait who has been touring with the band ever since.

The band will kick off tour dates at the end of September with live dates in Strathpeffer, Stirling and Dumfries before they head to South America.